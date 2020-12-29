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Pt 12 | Why deposit insurance - CDIC, FDIC et al. Deposits include securities (e.g promissory notes)
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124 views • December 29, 2020
“Adam!!! WOW!!!!!
The package downloads ARE INCREDIBLE...Above and beyond what I expected...they totally de mystify Bills teachings on the old yahoo group postings!! Its all so much clearer now!!!!
I appreciate your time, effort and generosity in providing the answers!!! Once again, THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!” Steve, U.S.A.
Go to http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
🕶 Find us:
Go to 👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind: Vic Beck
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Hard Times, free audio library, Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
The package downloads ARE INCREDIBLE...Above and beyond what I expected...they totally de mystify Bills teachings on the old yahoo group postings!! Its all so much clearer now!!!!
I appreciate your time, effort and generosity in providing the answers!!! Once again, THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!!” Steve, U.S.A.
Go to http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
🕶 Find us:
Go to 👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind: Vic Beck
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Hard Times, free audio library, Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
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