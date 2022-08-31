The Tom Renz Show "Lawfare" w Resistance Chicks

Live broadcast from Ohio. Every Tuesday on Brighteon @11:30am Lunchtime. https://www.brighteon.com/2cbf6d07-ef90-4999-8bfc-de8a0cdb3162 Watch "Lawfare with Tom Renz" Live on Brighteon.tv every Tuesday from 11:30 am - 12:00 pm est

Lawfare with Tom Renz - renz-law.com

Tom had us on to help promote out upcoming event in Plymouth Massachusetts Sept. 9, 10 and Topping the Event on 9-11 with a covenant ceremony plus an hour boat tour out of the harbor. Featuring an ice cream social.

Don't forget we want to see YOU in Plymouth! Click on the link here and use promo code "Plymouth" to save $10 on the ALL INCLUSIVE ticket!!!





https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/





Resistance Chicks





P.O. Box 107





Milford, OH 45150





E-mail: [email protected]





Web Page www.resistancechicks.com





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks





Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks





Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620





Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET





Sunday 5-6pm





Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%





Shop https://www.brighteonstore.com/collections/resistance-chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





The ReAwakening Series Episode One is NOW Streaming FREE! Visit reawakeningseries.com





Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com





Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!