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The VAX ANTIDOTE with DR. JUDY MIKOVITS , MUST WATCH NOW!
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1232 views • July 19, 2021
How to protect yourself from Vaccination shedding or if you got the vax yourself. How masks make you more sick. Read Below for list of antidotes:...
Betaine, Quercetin, Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin,
LIGHTLY EXERCISE to not increase inflammation, Sunshine for D3, Sweat Detox through your skin, Sweat, Sauna sweat,
Eat Healthy, Eat non GMO, Organic. Keep Glyphosates out of your food
Take your minerals, No calcium from supplements only food source.
No More shots ever!!!!!!! They make you sick.
Avoid over Stress, Avoid over Fear
Betaine, Quercetin, Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin,
LIGHTLY EXERCISE to not increase inflammation, Sunshine for D3, Sweat Detox through your skin, Sweat, Sauna sweat,
Eat Healthy, Eat non GMO, Organic. Keep Glyphosates out of your food
Take your minerals, No calcium from supplements only food source.
No More shots ever!!!!!!! They make you sick.
Avoid over Stress, Avoid over Fear
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