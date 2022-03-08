SOULED OUT - S 9: Ep 2

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Ladies and gentlemen, hit the deck! Take cover! Nuclear bombs could be headed our way at any minute!
Just playin' -- take a damn chill pill!
Not going to lie -- this is quite the show here. Lot's going on as usual! I hope you enjoyed the MashUp in the beginning, because a lot of today's drama is revolving around the Ukraine/Russia situation -- and as we all know -- the media will never tell us what's really going on there.
On top of that -- Wisconsin is leading the decertification effort, because Gableman is a badass!
More evil COVID revelations come to light -- including YOUR tax dollars going toward the corrupt media to push the vaccine.
Somatic Intelligence. What's that?
And much more!
Enjoy!
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