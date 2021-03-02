Pervy Cuomo to female reporter ‘eat the whole sausage’

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“I want to see you eat the whole sausage,” the Democratic governor is heard telling then-NewsChannel 9 reporter Beth Cefalu, as his daughter Michaela sits quietly next to him, according to the video shared by journalist Matt Binder.
“I don’t know if I should eat the whole sausage in front of you, but I’m definitely going to eat it,” responds Cefalu, now a reporter and anchor at News 12 Westchester.
Cuomo then invites Cefalu — who snaps a selfie with him while holding up her plate — to sit at his table.
“There’s too much sausage in that picture,” Cuomo says in the cringeworthy exchange, prompting laughter from other diners.