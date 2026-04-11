DID REP ERIC SWALWELL FART ON LIVE TV❓ [HE HAS BIGGER THINGS TO WORRY ABOUT NOW]

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On a special Congratulations You Played Yourself, Ebro in the Morning analyzes the biggest trending topic of the morning... Fartgate. Thanks to Representative Eric Swalwell who seemed to have passed gas very loudly on air on MSNBC last night.
Do you think it was a fart?
#EbrointheMorning #Hot97 #Fartgate
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Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wKCrc-gqBY
Former staffer accuses Rep. Eric Swalwell of sexually assaulting her while she was intoxicated
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8l_3C1uNBQg
Swalwell accused of sexual assault, misconduct in 'STUNNING' allegations
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jp5d8UzXeSM
Swalwell says sexual misconduct allegations are ‘absolutely false'