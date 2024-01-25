Tucker Carlson Ep. 68 - Whatever happened to the truckers who dared to protest Justin Trudeau? Some of them are still in jail, years later. Trucker Gord Magill explains how darkness has descended on Canada.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.