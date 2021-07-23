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Dr Savage84: Jordan Maxwell - Maritime Admiralty Law - Full Length (As Requested) [21.07.2021]
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3 views • July 23, 2021
Vividness/Vivi's mess - 7 hours ago
At 36:26 Interesting that he talks about telling the truth before the Sanhedrin. Truth is called Sandhed in Danish No coinkydinks
Great video. Thanks for sharing
281 views Jul 21, 2021
dr savage84 - 2.36K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5ccX__dNxRI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ccX__dNxRI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1H9oFzNvd43lcJg6WAvfBA
At 36:26 Interesting that he talks about telling the truth before the Sanhedrin. Truth is called Sandhed in Danish No coinkydinks
Great video. Thanks for sharing
281 views Jul 21, 2021
dr savage84 - 2.36K subscribers
https://youtu.be/5ccX__dNxRI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ccX__dNxRI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1H9oFzNvd43lcJg6WAvfBA
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