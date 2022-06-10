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Modern Day Feminism Hurts Women (and Men) & Promotes Degeneracy [mirrored]
Raymond7779
Raymond7779
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31 views • June 10, 2022

Mirrored copy (excerpt from 0:00-5:01 & 6:31-12:36) of "Evelyn Rae On The Degeneracy Of Modern Day Feminism" posted 7 June 2022 on the War Room With Owen Shroyer channel on Banned.Video.

URL: https://banned.video/watch?id=62a022fac2130c023e1a2d66

Website: InfoWars.com

InfoWars Videos: Banned.Video

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Evelyn Rae joins Owen to talk about the trap that is modern day feminism and how it hurts women.

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THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.

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Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

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Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

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John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

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Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

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God bless you. Maranatha!

Keywords
feminismfamilyabortionmenwomengendertheorysocial justicecriticalcrtintersectional
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