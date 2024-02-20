"Roundup"/Glyphosate is DRYING YOU UP!!! (and What to Do About It!)

Deep dive video going over a routine and procedure to maximize your body's level of hydration since glyphosate is used as a drying agent on some food crops that we then consume. Learn all about water purity and maximizing intracellular hydration by clicking-on:
See below for the items mentioned:
Make Your Own Water from AIR w/ atmospheric water generators (AWGs) @:
Linktr.ee/WaterFromAir Learn how an AWG works by clicking-on:
tinyurl.com/TsunamiProductsSalesDeck
To get a free AWG quote for your home and/or business, be sure to tell TsunamiProducts.com that Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com referred you
Place your distilled water over magnets such as contained in tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep mattress pads (this is my MagneticoSleep.com 15% off distributor link. Or, just apply code: DANNY when checking-out]. Learn all about magnetism for health by clicking-on:
To put 99.9999% pure water into your body, click-on my WaterWise affiliate link at:
tinyurl.com/WWdistillers (original: https://www.waterwise.com/product/waterwise-4000-countertop-distiller/?wpam_id=22
tinyurl.com/BestDistilledWaterVideo
To re-mineralize your distilled water with the PUREST sun-dried sea salt on Earth!, click-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt (original: https://www.bio-mats.com/danny/detoxi-300hrs-bamboo-salt
To view the flyer, click-on: tinyurl.com/DetoxiSaltFlyer
Also, learn how to get more far-infrared light into you (so your body's cells can more easily exchange waste & nutrients in your blood) with Richway's amethyst crystal Biomat FDA-registered medical device as described at:
Linktr.ee/Biomat
tinyurl.com/EngineOfLifeAndBiomat
If you have product and/or business opportunity ?'s, either fill-out:
tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation or contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:
m: 303.915.7707 and tell him that Danny Tseng referred you.
To re-structure your distilled water so that the water molecules are more coherent with the Analemma Water Wand, click-on our affiliate link (via DrTomCowan.com) at:
https://drtomcowan.com/products/analemma-water-wand?_pos=1&_psq=Analemma%20Water%20Wand&_ss=e&_v=1.0&ref=HowToDieOfNothing&variant=39929603784857 OR http://tinyurl.com/CoherentWaterWand
For a more affordable option to DetoxiSalt with Activation Products' Ocean Trace Minerals, click-on my affiliate link at:
https://tracking.activationproducts.com/JQ9HHJ35/2D8SMTT/
To share w/ others, use:
tinyurl.com/GetActivationProducts
For another way to re-mineralize your distilled water with over 70 trace minerals as found in marine phytoplankton -- that's 100% contaminant-free since grown in a bio-reactor -- with Activation Products' Oceans Alive 2.0, click-on:
For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup . For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup. To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & WhatIsRoundup.com, respectively.
If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:
tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,
and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.