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US Invasion Using Indian Reservations, Mass Child Trauma, Chinese Ray Technology w/Dave Hodges 2of2
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83 views • August 26, 2020
Sarah Westall

See Part 1: https://youtu.be/sA_9X70XRoI

Dave Hodges joins the program to discuss whether a U.S. invasion is possible and how close we actually came to that reality in 2016. He explains how President Trump put the brakes on the first threat and how a new threat is forming. He also discusses the agenda behind the globalists and how the COVID mandates fit their plans. This interview is packed with information from start to finish. You can see more of Dave Hodges on his website at https://TheCommonSenseShow.com or on his Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfGs...

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Pulsing Moment" by Marco Pesci licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


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censorshipmaskpedophiliatraffickingdeep stateaocbidenchilddave hodgesgreen new dealkamala harrissarah westallcovidus invasionindian reservationsmass child traumachinese ray technology
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