Messages from God - DO NOT TAKE THE VACCINE!

Jesus said: “My people, you know that 99.5% of the people will not die from the Chinese corona virus. Yet, your media as ususal is telling people they need to take this vaccine. I have told you many times DO NOT TAKE THIS VACCINE, EVEN IF THE AUTHORITIES THREATEN TO KILL YOU. The nano particles will connect you by 5G microwaves to the cloud that will transmit your bio information to those people who want to control you. These vaccines will permanently change your DNA as the nano particles are like little robots going through your body. You are risking death or allergic reactions with this vaccine, SO DO NOT TAKE IT.”Jesus said: “My people, you have seen much cheating with the Dominion machines that were programmed for Biden to win this election by changing Trump votes into Biden votes. Many fraudulent mail-in ballots were also abused as Biden only votes. You have not seen any judges allow this evidence to be presented in court. There are still some ways your President could demand that the voting machines and ballots could be checked forensically to record only the legal ballots to turn this election around for Trump. Keep praying that your President could still win.”------------------The Quiet Voices of Medical Professionals Are Telling Us that the Coronavirus Is Dangerous