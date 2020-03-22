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"Ok, So It's Happening...What do I do Now!?" - Some Encouragement & Instruction :)
Grafted In The Vine
Grafted In The Vine
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53 views • March 22, 2020

WE ARE HERE!! SOAK EVERYTHING IN THE BLOOD OF JESUS! 

https://www.brighteon.com/20b075d3-059c-4547-a7ee-a15c5bd53cd5 



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TO SEND A BLESSING GIFT WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected] (only for use with Zelle - we do not use this email for communication - thank you!)


(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)


IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US :)


ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB


GRAFTEDINTHEVINE.NET

ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),

BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES) SEARCH "GRAFTEDINTHEVINE"

WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL

MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]

REVELATION 22:17

Keywords
truthencouragementthe holy spiritthe fatherthe sonperfect love casts out all fearinstruction in righteousness
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy