Patriot Purge -83R (HipHop) ~Prod By: King EF~

Patriot Purge



Here I was feeling down, taken down by my own crown its a killing shame.



There I am on the ground, blurry eyed once again at the hint of genocide- Why oh why oh why oh why?



You preach to us and teach us to only trust the things you choose but push us ever closer to no excuse.



You hate me -you want me -you can’t make up your mind, it must be crazy in your head I hate that I can finally see inside.



I wanna be left alone I want my life to be my own- our children will know that you’re the one that killed them.

For your purge you alone will atone but in the end Freedom loving Americans will remain brethren.



Because Blood runs deeper than sacrifice a price a patriot knows from the lessons of fatherhood-

a man and a woman is something to be treasured, defended and openly proud of and not only can we defend it i argue we at any cost always should.

It’s a patriot purge.

It’s a clever endeavor you’ve undertaken but it’s a cycle that’s been repeated since the beginning of Forever- good vs evil where light in the end prevails but for some to only darkness will they tether.



it’s a never ending spiral it’s the way of human nature and I know where I stand and that’s standing up I don’t know where to go from here but I’m fed up

-all that I know is corrupt and if it bothers you to hear these things that’s ok I’m specifically here to disrupt.



Patriot purge.



Here I was feeling down, taken down by my own crown its a killing shame.



There I am on the ground, blurry eyed once again at the hint of genocide- Why oh why oh why oh why?

It’s a patriot purge x2.



You wanna label me an extremist? You need to take note that I’m not the one with a chokehold on people and nations..

I’m not looking for control over life or creation..

I’m looking for freedom, I want my children to be free from- patriot purges

I want them to be courageous, courteous and vocal outrageous to a point it’s contagious.

It’s the American way, yes.



It looks to be the final purge-

I only pray that I have more courage.



It appears time to leave behind, I’m-

fighting with a passion until I die, yeah.



It’s the patriot purge x4.