Central Banking: The Enslavement of Mankind.

Another great book. Adding more evidence that the head of the cancerous parasitical animal that is destroying life on this planet for all people. This is event once you join the dots from the videos I have linked below, starting with Eustace. Never forget that the Rothschild are the king of the jews (refer to MCP link below) and that this king is a pussy! Quote by Henry Ford “Rothschild was a man who shrank from the sight of blood; he was physically a coward, & any sign of violence unnerved him; but so intense was his interest in the battle on which his whole fortune seemed to depend, that he hastened to France, followed the British Army, & when the battle began he hid himself in "some shot-proof nook near Hougomont" where he watched all day the ebb & flow of battle.” They are also (most likely) the richest family on the planet ($ trillions). Keep in mind what Karl Marx (Moses Mordecai Marx Levy) stated “what is his worldly god? Money”. Since jews consider money their god, then they would willingly do anything for their god, and this is how the Rothschild have managed to accomplish their goals, set out over 200 years ago, (ref: Eustace Mullins - Secrets of The Federal Reserve 1994). Remember that since they control Israel, everything that the Israelis do can be blamed on the Rothschild. Now I know that jews murdered Julius Cesar, in typical jewish fashion (over 40 against 1), just like their king (a pussy).

by: SMG

*NWO: Marxist by the Backdoor https://www.brighteon.com/93bc3c26-ce8a-4083-98ea-275c7296857d

*We Have Entered a Stage, When Conspiracy Theories Become Reality [1984] https://www.brighteon.com/00b4c394-6f19-47de-9634-6c07a0258af0



