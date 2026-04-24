Kirk Elliott Gold & Silver Man - 🚨ECONOMIC ALERT

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ECONOMIC ALERT: "The Longer This Goes On, The Worse It's Going To Be For Inflation- This Is Where The Globalists Know They Can Derail Trump's Plan!" Oil, Food, & Fertilizer Supply Chain Disruption From Strait Of Hormuz Closure Is Creating Shortage Crisis That Could Last For Almost A Year- Even If The Conflict Ended Tomorrow- According To Dow CEO Jim Fitterling World-Renowned Market Expert Kirk Elliott Drops Masterclass Refresher On How To Navigate Inflation & The Economic Fallout From The Iran War! MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW WITH ALEX JONES!