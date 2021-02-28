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American Prophets of Baal: God Has Had Enough!
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60 views • February 28, 2021
Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. That is a fact which is accepted by the entire world... except for the most popular preachers in America, and the millions of people who subscribe to American evangelicalism. They refuse to accept that their false god is unable to do so much as push a pencil over, much less win a presidential election... just like the prophets of Baal, who bluffed as hard as they could to invoke their god, until the REAL God had had enough. How long will they continue to bluff? And how long will it be until God has had enough?
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