Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird Exposed: Overreach, Mandates, and Lasting Damage

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Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s aggressive COVID-19 response destroyed lives in Nebraska’s capital. From suspending city charter powers and imposing strict mask mandates to banning youth sports and pushing experimental vaccines, Baird’s policies caused economic ruin, child psychological harm, and excess deaths. This exposé reveals her hypocrisy, selective enforcement, inflated statistics, and elite exemptions while ordinary Lincoln families suffered isolation, business closures, and mental health crises. Uncover the full truth about Baird’s technocratic tyranny, CARES Act fund misuse, and the enduring scars left on Lincoln Nebraska residents from her failed pandemic leadership.
Read the article at Nebraska Channel 1 https://realfreenewsnebraska.blogspot.com/
Watch more Nebraska Channel 1 Reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IFqFG0Kyfk8&list=PLb4LtXyqFAXnM8I2X6EuLp42tZAvWMNpK
#LincolnMayorExposed #LeirionGaylorBaird #COVIDMandatesNebraska #LincolnCOVIDOverreach #BairdHypocrisy
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