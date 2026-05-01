CBS: Major fire aboard USS Higgins disabled the ship, causing total power & propulsion loss

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CBS: Major fire aboard USS Higgins disabled the ship, causing total power and propulsion loss.
Incident happened in the Indo-Pacific region, but the exact location is undisclosed.
No crew casualties.
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