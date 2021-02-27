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ABSOLUTE PROOF COVID-19 DOESN’T EXIST - SCIENTIFIC PAPERS IN DESCRIPTION 🔥🔥 (KAUFFMAN) (MIRRORED)
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1667 views • February 27, 2021
ABSOLUTE PROOF COVID-19 DOESN’T EXIST - SCIENTIFIC PAPERS IN DESCRIPTION 🔥🔥 (KAUFFMAN) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Truthwillsetyoufree777 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/20RXt9fnzozd/
Here Doctor Kauffman breaks down the studies that were supposed to have isolated and proven causality of infection and disease with Covid-19, but failed to do so. Show this to an asleep friend or loved one to wake them up. I couldn’t find these papers on google in the search engine but found them easily on another browser and engine. Here are the links to the studies:
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.22.914952v2.full.pdf
https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2001017
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/338895547_Full-genome_evolutionary_analysis_of_the_novel_corona_virus_2019-nCoV_rejects_the_hypothesis_of_emergence_as_a_result_of_a_recent_recombination_event
Make sure you save any and all files to a hard copy. Don’t rely on iCloud or virtual storage. The internet will eventually go down and all truth will likely be wiped out. Download a PDF converter and save everything to your storage units.
Here is a link to my Ebook for $1.99 called “Truth of the Times: The Bible, Transhumanism and COVID-19”:
https://www.writersrepublic.com/bookshop/truth-times-bible-transhumanism-and-covid-19
If you’d like to contact me, email me at [email protected] with the headline “YouTube/Bitchute Inquiry”
Follow me on Instagram @truthwillsetyoufree777
https://www.instagram.com/truthwillsetyoufree777/
Follow me on Facebook:
https://m.facebook.com/authorjonrossiter/?tsid=0.6450717102532297&;source=result
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Category Science & Technology
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Truthwillsetyoufree777 at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/20RXt9fnzozd/
Here Doctor Kauffman breaks down the studies that were supposed to have isolated and proven causality of infection and disease with Covid-19, but failed to do so. Show this to an asleep friend or loved one to wake them up. I couldn’t find these papers on google in the search engine but found them easily on another browser and engine. Here are the links to the studies:
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.22.914952v2.full.pdf
https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2001017
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/338895547_Full-genome_evolutionary_analysis_of_the_novel_corona_virus_2019-nCoV_rejects_the_hypothesis_of_emergence_as_a_result_of_a_recent_recombination_event
Make sure you save any and all files to a hard copy. Don’t rely on iCloud or virtual storage. The internet will eventually go down and all truth will likely be wiped out. Download a PDF converter and save everything to your storage units.
Here is a link to my Ebook for $1.99 called “Truth of the Times: The Bible, Transhumanism and COVID-19”:
https://www.writersrepublic.com/bookshop/truth-times-bible-transhumanism-and-covid-19
If you’d like to contact me, email me at [email protected] with the headline “YouTube/Bitchute Inquiry”
Follow me on Instagram @truthwillsetyoufree777
https://www.instagram.com/truthwillsetyoufree777/
Follow me on Facebook:
https://m.facebook.com/authorjonrossiter/?tsid=0.6450717102532297&;source=result
LESS
Category Science & Technology
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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