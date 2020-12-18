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Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Phone Call With Hillary Clinton's State Department
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37 views • December 18, 2020
RAW AUDIO: Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange Phone Call With Hillary Clinton's State Department
He tried to help and for his efforts they want him silenced
government lied to us again
is this why Hillary wanted to drone Assange
He tried to help and for his efforts they want him silenced
government lied to us again
is this why Hillary wanted to drone Assange
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