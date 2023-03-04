Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WEF Says It’s Time To Legalize Sex and Marriage With Animals To Promote Inclusion
237 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

The World Economic Forum has ordered infiltrated world governments to take immediate steps towards a controversial new initiative that should have every right-thinking person up in arms.

The World Economic Forum is now calling for people to have the right to marry animals in an effort to promote diversity and inclusion.

Spain is the first country to pass new legislation taking huge strides towards the initiative. This isn't surprising when you consider the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is both an avowed socialist and a World Economic Forum Agenda Contributor. Within Sanchez's socialist government, the pro-zoophilia law was pushed by WEF-affiliate Ione Belarra Urteaga, the minister of Social Rights and 2030 Agenda.

Go to www.TPVlikesGold.com now to find out how you can protect your savings AND get up to $10k in free silver!! #Ad

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
wefzoophiliadegenerates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket