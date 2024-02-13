Create New Account
Jesse Watters: Biden lost the New York Times & liberals are pleading for a savior
GalacticStorm
2201 Subscribers
23 views
Published 15 hours ago

Jesse Watters: Biden lost the New York Times.   Jesse Watters says liberals are pleading for a savior before the election on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'   


Biden walked into an election year with two things in his back pocket- a friendly media and an army of lawyers to prosecute his political opponent. It’s only February and Biden’s already lost both.

jesse watters nyt biden cognitive decline

