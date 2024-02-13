Jesse Watters: Biden lost the New York Times & liberals are pleading for a savior

Jesse Watters: Biden lost the New York Times. Jesse Watters says liberals are pleading for a savior before the election on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Biden walked into an election year with two things in his back pocket- a friendly media and an army of lawyers to prosecute his political opponent. It’s only February and Biden’s already lost both.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.