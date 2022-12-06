Create New Account
12/05/2022 -- Large M6.7 (M6.9) Earthquake + 50,000 foot volcanic blast -- California M4.0+ activity
Alex Hammer
After several days with very little to report on, in the past 24 hours, two large blasts (Semeru and Stromboli) as well as a M6.7 (M6.9) earthquake struck.


Multiple M4.9 and M5.2's spreading out across the whole planet in all directions from the center punch point at Tonga.


https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



