4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】The mother-son fellow fighters Sunny and Wenyan: We are the investors of G-series. Mr. Miles Guo has never defrauded us of any money! We’ve learned so much from Mr. Guo, which will benefit us for the rest of our lives. We are looking forward to Mr. Guo’s return home!

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】母子战友北美二姐和文言：我们是G系列的投资者，郭先生没有骗我们一分钱！我们从郭先生身上学到了太多让我们终身受益的东西。让我们一起等待郭先生回家！

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平



