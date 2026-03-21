COVID 2.0: Iran Operation Will Cause Lockdowns, Collapses & Crises That’ll Make Covid Look Like a Minor Disturbance

We're living in every dystopian book and movie ever created. What's coming... SOON!… is going to be far worse than COVID ever was. The Final Lockdown has been launched and it cannot be stopped now. You don’t need a virus to keep people locked-in, scarcity will do the job.





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