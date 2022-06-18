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“Every single American citizen is paying for the child trafficking that Joe Biden and the ‘open borders-left’ are orchestrating with the cartels right now.”
Ben Bergquam explains the devastating consequences of having an open border.
He went on to say that 1/3rd (or more) of the women coming across the border are raped - “If you’re pretty, you’re raped.”
This should infuriate every human being on the planet.
See why President Trump was so adamant about building the wall? Share this with a liberal.