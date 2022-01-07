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EMERGENCY HEAT and Light for 72 DAYS | Crisco candles
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205 views • January 07, 2022
The EASIEST way I have found to make EMERGENCY heat! for EVERYONE. How to make light that last 72 days. I show you how easy it is to make Crisco candles if you have No Electricity or the power goes out! STAY WARM with this very simple low cost way of making clay pot heater and
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