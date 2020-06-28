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THE HUNDRED YEAR MARATHON - CHINAS PLAN TO REPLACE THE U.S.
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51 views • June 28, 2020
Originally published Feb, 5 2015
What kind of "harmony" are we to expect? Is there something in common between
burning down a Christmas tree and tearing down a statue of a historically revered
American? If your invasion lasts a hundred years, it's possible most people will not
even notice the invasion.
What kind of "harmony" are we to expect? Is there something in common between
burning down a Christmas tree and tearing down a statue of a historically revered
American? If your invasion lasts a hundred years, it's possible most people will not
even notice the invasion.
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