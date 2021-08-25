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Vials of Covid-19 Vaccines should be tested by each country before approval.
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0 view • August 25, 2021
I believe that a random selection of vials of so-called covid-19 vaccine should be placed under police escort and then should be tested by each individual country under an electron microscope before the people of that country is coerced into accepting any and all vaccines.
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