Major Evidence China Is Making The Pfizer Vaccine Ingredients!

CCP Fosun Pharma has been involved in making the Pfizer Vaccine and now will make pills for Pfizer in America as well.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1. Bannon's War Room - Naomi Wolf: The CCP Has Infiltrated The American Health System, Covid Injections Produced By CCP

https://rumble.com/v1c0i77-naomi-wolf-the-ccp-has-infiltrated-the-american-health-system-covid-injecti.html





2. Dr. Sean Brooks Tells You Exactly What Will Happen to Those Who Get the Covid Vaccine

https://rumble.com/v15dqm1-dr.-sean-brooks-tells-you-exactly-what-will-happen-to-those-who-get-the-cov.html