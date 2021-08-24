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JESUS RISES FROM THE DEAD and SHOWS HIMSELF TO HIS DISCIPLES
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10 views • August 24, 2021
JESUS RISES FROM THE DEAD and SHOWS HIMSELF TO HIS DISCIPLES - Mary Magdalene finds tomb empty then told the others. After seeing the empty tomb themselves, the disciples understood the meaning of the Scriptures when Jesus shared with them that He will rise from the dead.
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