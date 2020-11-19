Trump Campaign Legal Team Holds Press Conference in DC 11/19/20

From JSF:THE SERVER SEIZURES IN GERMANY DID HAPPEN, I WAS TOTALLY WRONG ABOUT THAT. AND I DO NOT CARE, BECAUSE IT IS GOOD NEWS AND MY ERROR DID NOT MAKE A DIFFERENCE ANYWAY, AND I KNEW IT WOULD NOT MAKE A DIFFERENCE IF I WAS WRONG ALSO. I WILL NOW HAPPILY EAT CROW (I ACTUALLY WOULD EAT A BIRD OVER THAT)CONFIRMED: THE BUSTED IDIOTS ARE TRYING TO CENSOR THIS ALREADYThat will not work.UPDATE: TRUMP'S PRESS CONFERENCE IS SO BAD IT MIGHT TRIP A NUCLEAR FALSE FLAG. I AM NOT KIDDING, IT IS THAT BAD. actually, good, but THAT is a matter of perspective.I could babble half a new testament over this press briefing, rather than do that, I am just going to tell you to WATCH IT.We are in trouble.It is not that there is not proof of rampant fraud, there is. It is not that there is not proof America did not even tabulate its own election on American soil - There is. It's not that there is not proof the probable incoming president hates the United States and is guilty of treason - there is. And no big truth bomb is going to fix that at this point, every damn person who could do something about this already knows all of this, and no one is doing anything to stop it. No one is doing anything to stop it because the infiltration of the United States by communists is THAT DEEP.People need to consider what has happened thus far. We are clearly in a system so corrupt these people could be caught in broad daylight robbing banks or even wiping out a stadium with a flame thrower, be fully identified as the ones who did it, and the media would bury it, the prosecutors would not prosecute, they would release, and tomorrow would look the same as today except for the dead and maimed. And all of this is obviously going to land in a supreme court controlled by a swamp critter. Every safety, check, and balance is ruptured.So "The Kraken was released" and Michigan certifies a known fraudulent vote, that EVERYONE knew was fraudulent. And the media rejoiced.