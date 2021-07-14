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Oliver Bahl Franke: How Denmark Secretly Sells The DNA Of Its Citizens [25.03.2021]
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40 views • July 14, 2021
Note: 'Follow The Fucking Money' - Do you think your government is also selling your DNA?
I have just discovered this channel by Danish Oliver Bahl (OBF) who has made several videos that document how corrupt and rotten Denmark actually is. The Satanists hold hands over each other in plain sight. Links to verification under the video. (More to come about Denmark from OBF)
Legal language is written ambiguous disclaimer DoubleSpeak also called New Public Management Speak (NPM), NewSpeak and Djøf language and is only for deceiving, lying and manipulating. Something I have documented for years.
One documented evidence from 1989:
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
LBK nr 903 af 26/08/2019 GÆLDENDE af Sundheds- og Ældreministeriet
Bekendtgørelse af sundhedsloven1)
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/2019/903
Sundheds- og ældreminister siden 27. juni 2019 Magnus Heunicke
https://sum.dk/
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/m/magnus-heunicke
https://twitter.com/heunicke
https://www.regeringen.dk/ministrene/sundhedsminister-magnus-heunicke/
https://www.facebook.com/heunicke/
01.12.2020 Dokumenter afslører: Statens Serum Institut har i seks år videregivet danskeres blodprøver uden tilladelse
https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/dokumenter-afsloerer-statens-serum-institut-har-i-seks-aar-videregivet-danskeres
Statens Serum Institut SSI: https://www.ssi.dk/
Datatilsynet: https://www.datatilsynet.dk/
Assesses that a company has passed on information about criminal offenses without having authority to do so.
2014 SSI Bos Mads Melby
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=statens+serum+institut+direkt%C3%B8r+mads+melby&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mads_Melbye
https://dk.linkedin.com/in/madsmelbye
https://www.berlingske.dk/business/staten-dropper-sag-mod-tidligere-direktoer-paa-seruminstituttet
https://www.stanford.edu/
The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub (Founder Mark Zuckerberg) is an independent, nonprofit research center that is working to cure, prevent, or manage all disease by the end of the century.
https://www.czbiohub.org/
Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Priscilla_Chan
https://chanzuckerberg.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/priscilla-chan-907181a3
https://www.facebook.com/priscilla
https://twitter.com/priscillachan4
--
Information om biologisk materiale
Sundhedslovens § 32 bekendtgør, at restmateriale fra diagnostiske undersøgelser må gemmes i sikrede biobanker og udleveres til fremtidige forskningsprojekter, såfremt der er indhentet tilladelse hertil fra en Videnskabsetisk Komité og Datatilsynet.
https://www.ssi.dk/om-ssi/juridisk-information/information-om-biologisk-materiale
Vævsanvendelsesregisteret, jf. sundhedslovens § 29.
https://sundhedsdatastyrelsen.dk/da/borger/selvbetjening_og_services/brug_af_vaevsproever
--
10,581 views Mar 25, 2021
OBF - 78.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/48QpAjw9rTY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48QpAjw9rTY
Source: OBF - @BahlFranke
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK1XzxcKXB_v_dcw_tflC1A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK1XzxcKXB_v_dcw_tflC1A/videos
Copenhagen, Denmark - Medlem siden september 2012
https://twitter.com/BahlFranke
[email protected]
Joined Dec 6, 2014
5,895,482 views
Location: Denmark
Oliver Bahl (OBF) https://www.patreon.com/oliverbahl
I have just discovered this channel by Danish Oliver Bahl (OBF) who has made several videos that document how corrupt and rotten Denmark actually is. The Satanists hold hands over each other in plain sight. Links to verification under the video. (More to come about Denmark from OBF)
Legal language is written ambiguous disclaimer DoubleSpeak also called New Public Management Speak (NPM), NewSpeak and Djøf language and is only for deceiving, lying and manipulating. Something I have documented for years.
One documented evidence from 1989:
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
LBK nr 903 af 26/08/2019 GÆLDENDE af Sundheds- og Ældreministeriet
Bekendtgørelse af sundhedsloven1)
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/2019/903
Sundheds- og ældreminister siden 27. juni 2019 Magnus Heunicke
https://sum.dk/
https://www.ft.dk/medlemmer/mf/m/magnus-heunicke
https://twitter.com/heunicke
https://www.regeringen.dk/ministrene/sundhedsminister-magnus-heunicke/
https://www.facebook.com/heunicke/
01.12.2020 Dokumenter afslører: Statens Serum Institut har i seks år videregivet danskeres blodprøver uden tilladelse
https://www.dr.dk/nyheder/indland/dokumenter-afsloerer-statens-serum-institut-har-i-seks-aar-videregivet-danskeres
Statens Serum Institut SSI: https://www.ssi.dk/
Datatilsynet: https://www.datatilsynet.dk/
Assesses that a company has passed on information about criminal offenses without having authority to do so.
2014 SSI Bos Mads Melby
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=statens+serum+institut+direkt%C3%B8r+mads+melby&;t=h_&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mads_Melbye
https://dk.linkedin.com/in/madsmelbye
https://www.berlingske.dk/business/staten-dropper-sag-mod-tidligere-direktoer-paa-seruminstituttet
https://www.stanford.edu/
The Chan Zuckerberg Biohub (Founder Mark Zuckerberg) is an independent, nonprofit research center that is working to cure, prevent, or manage all disease by the end of the century.
https://www.czbiohub.org/
Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Priscilla_Chan
https://chanzuckerberg.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/priscilla-chan-907181a3
https://www.facebook.com/priscilla
https://twitter.com/priscillachan4
--
Information om biologisk materiale
Sundhedslovens § 32 bekendtgør, at restmateriale fra diagnostiske undersøgelser må gemmes i sikrede biobanker og udleveres til fremtidige forskningsprojekter, såfremt der er indhentet tilladelse hertil fra en Videnskabsetisk Komité og Datatilsynet.
https://www.ssi.dk/om-ssi/juridisk-information/information-om-biologisk-materiale
Vævsanvendelsesregisteret, jf. sundhedslovens § 29.
https://sundhedsdatastyrelsen.dk/da/borger/selvbetjening_og_services/brug_af_vaevsproever
--
10,581 views Mar 25, 2021
OBF - 78.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/48QpAjw9rTY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48QpAjw9rTY
Source: OBF - @BahlFranke
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK1XzxcKXB_v_dcw_tflC1A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK1XzxcKXB_v_dcw_tflC1A/videos
Copenhagen, Denmark - Medlem siden september 2012
https://twitter.com/BahlFranke
[email protected]
Joined Dec 6, 2014
5,895,482 views
Location: Denmark
Oliver Bahl (OBF) https://www.patreon.com/oliverbahl
Keywords
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