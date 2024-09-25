BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Strong Russian Woman: You’re about to find out why we’re the world champions of survival
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
736 views • 7 months ago

What is real Russia? You’re about to find out why we’re the world champions of survival…

⚡️Hay gathering in the mountains isn’t just a necessity, it’s a vital part of cultural heritage. Grass for livestock isn’t always available in flat meadows, so women are forced to climb steep hills where wild grass grows, collecting it in large bundles that can weigh up to 50 kg (110 lbs)!

This work is more than a job—it’s a symbol of the resilience and strength of women, who continue to fulfill their duties even in the most challenging conditions. These traditions are passed down through generations, preserving not only the skills but also the spirit of community that is so important to mountain societies. The labor of these women is an integral part of their culture and way of life, underscoring their importance in sustaining the well-being of families and communities.

