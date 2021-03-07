UKRAINE - More Brief 13 Minute History Lesson That Led to Now - Khazar Empire Russia Then Born, Crimea, Tribe of Israel, Assyria, Vikings, Nazi's, Zionists, Spy's - Steven D Kelley

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at www.TruthCatRadio.com

Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016,

Steven created Truth Cat Radio. In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented geopolitical commentaries on Press TV and RT regularly for a few years, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.

Along with this channel, please subscribe also to Steven's YouTube channel, at Steven D Kelley, to view his new and past shows. - (All videos were removed by YT) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos - If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

- For a free pdf version of his book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic," send an email to; [email protected]. To become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or a free remote healing, you may also email Steven at, [email protected]

Thank you for your interest, caring and sharing. May peace and love always be with you.