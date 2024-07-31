BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Get Out NOW! NATO warns of full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah _ Redacted News
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
372 views • 9 months ago

Mirrored Content 
Israel killed civilians in Beirut with an attack that they say was targeting a senior Hezbollah commander in a Beirut suburb in retaliation for an attack that killed 12 children on Saturday. If we rewind the retaliations, we've got a chicken-and-egg phenomenon. Hezbollah attacked Israel in retaliation for Israel's attacks in Lebanon, killing 12 people, including children. So now Israel is retaliating for the retaliation for the retaliation and the U.S. says that they will support Israel if there is yet another...retaliation. God help us

Keywords
newsisraelwarhezbollahbeirut
