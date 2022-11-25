Create New Account
Explaining the digital id and pleading for some authority figure to admit to the biofield
Agapes Light
Published Friday |

The human body part known as the human biofield is open source data on wikipedia and multiple nih articles and inside scientific peer reviewed journals. The lying about a human body part is costing us our entire society and will ultimately return us to chaos and bedlam. This is the emperor has no clothes; but getting ourselves out of this situation with any body autonomy in tact is going to require honesty and so far we have almost none. Every alleged ‘whistleblower’ or ‘truther’ obfuscates for sensor hunters; humans who electronically HUNT other humans .. as their JOB. We can dither over details AFTER admitting to the physiology and THEN explaining how the body part is loaded up with wirelessly accessible technology.

I don’t think so Tim. But I’m begging anyways.

Mark 5:36


Amen

sciencegodtruthtelecommunicationsbiofieldieeewireless human anatomy

