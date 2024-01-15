Be Water Baptized and Filled with the Holy Spirit... so that you can walk out your life in God's Truth and God's Love. Read Acts 2:38 in the Bible so that you can be filled God's Holy Spirit. Jesus is our good Shepherd, our Savior and our Lord... and when we are filled with God's Holy Spirit we will be able to understand the Word of God and to also hear our good Shepherd's voice... though the Spirit and written in God's Word. Halleluyah!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.