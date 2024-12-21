Why do you think Sabrina Wallace Loves Nonvaxer420/RumbleDad So Much? Is It The Source Government Documents He Brings Or Is It His Perspective When It Comes To B.S. And The Peolpe Who Push It?

1. https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/42579

2. https://t.me/NONVAXER420rumble/42703

3. https://x.com/BLAMEcanada2024/status/1870206686155214887?t=ovgPGHvASFXaHKdY_YvV2Q&s=19

Or Is It His Perspective When It Comes To B.S. And The Peolpe Who Push It?





Give the Hommie Merkules A Follow If You Liked His Music: https://youtube.com/@youngmerkules?si=sm3Mi1hhhD5vaLZx