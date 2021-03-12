Instead of expanding Govt Healthcare-Let workers pay as their incomes permit-Brock D'Avignon & Melinda Pillsbury-Foster-Percentage as You Earn (PAYE) Finansurance Consultants

When President Reagan's Housing Secretary, Jack Kemp, privatized some government housing stock, he used a financing strategy promoted by polymath Brock D'Avignon. Mr. D'Avignon realized that a huge swath of Americans had careers too episodic to maintain fixed payments over time. But these struggling workers and entrepreneurs COULD pay into funds as their incomes permitted - make it worth the time of investors, who got paid - if not on a fixed schedule.



In the early 1990s, Brock tried to offer the same "pay as you go" strategy for healthcare, attracting the interest of President Clinton, who sought to reform the healthcare system. Bill Clinton's friend Vernon Jordan saw value in it, but not Hillary. She had an agenda - that included only government and its special interest exploiters among large insurance and pharmaceutical companies.



It is still a good idea, though, having proven the concept via homeless housing. Statisticians, actuaries, and econometricians are troubleshooting Percentage As You Earn (PAYE) medical mutual finansurance - with an intelligent charging method that has genuine incentives for preventive, epidemiological, and rapid long-lasting curative care. Learn how simple this is and hear the story of 300 years of history which proved to be healthy does not have to be a problem. Any group of 10,000 individuals has the same medical statistics as an entire nation; so, we do not need single-payer fuhrers nor Rigid Installment Payments (RIP)s, nor charity. It is possible to have extremely affordable care with no restrictions on treatment choice.