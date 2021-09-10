© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Government Mandates Are Destroying Freedom
Follow
2
Share
Report
91 views • September 10, 2021
If we acquiesce to the government mandates that are being forced on us, we will lose our sovereignty and soon become a communist country. As soon as vaccine passports are required there will be no freedom. Unless we take action to stop this movement, America is done. Dr. Len and Francesco go down this rabbit hole and share their ideas on what we can do to stop this.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.