MARK CARNEY'S NEW WORLD ORDER EXPOSED! - The New World Government - With Dan Dicks

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Dan Dicks of Press For Truth about the most recent announcement by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the so-called "New World Order" as Carney heads to G7 to make deals that could put every Canadian's sovereignty into question.





While Mark Carney who of course used to be a central banker has previously declared a New World Order following a $1 trillion trade deal with China (the technocratic blueprint nation), Carney is now delving deeper into his vision for a world order including the combination of Canada and the European Union with G7 countries essentially merging.





This "New World Order" he speaks of will be one giant digital umbrella, ushering in a new age of technocracy with no official world lead but an amalgamation of all major nations into essentially a "hive mind" of sorts. From finance to food, from health to internet access, this is one giant over-arching system of governance that will be extremely difficult to escape once in place.





In this video, Dan Dicks breaks down what Mark Carney means by a "New World Order," what it will look like, the role of the United States in the order and how people can avoid succumbing to it.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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