King of kings broadcasts - part 5 of 10

Part 5 "Under Who's Law?" with guest Peter, as we discuss the way the world is fast disvovering that none of man's historic law systems have ever worked, and so there's now a great new hope in seeing that people are also awakening to how simple and reasonable YHWH's law really is, where altogether we are soon to see many nations and peoples that will be increasingly eager to set up their kingdoms under YHWH's biblical law that we might stop this madness. Sound good?

This series was originally recorded in the spring of 2019, and is purposed as inspiration for those who are yearning to be more aware of how we are all to be dedicated representatives of YHWH's kingdom, no longer trying to serve two masters with the world.

Blessings to all who diligently seek His righteousness, adapting it as their own.