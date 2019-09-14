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03 - Dont Wire Me Up (Elon Go Away) - Lucas Knight
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34 views • September 14, 2019
From The Upcoming Album: 411 Wars
Music and Lyrics Written by Ted Reynaud
Performed by Lucas Knight
@2019 Primitiverock Communications
Clips from Star Trek: TNG
About Elon Musk, Neurolink, and The Borg (Cyborg) Appearing.
Music and Lyrics Written by Ted Reynaud
Performed by Lucas Knight
@2019 Primitiverock Communications
Clips from Star Trek: TNG
About Elon Musk, Neurolink, and The Borg (Cyborg) Appearing.
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