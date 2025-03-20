NGOs Covert Gov't Orgs - Jason Chaffetz, former Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

Jason Chaffetz, former Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform:

“I'm so glad that Elon Musk is bringing light to the opaque nature of these so-called non-government organizations.

This is not only a grift, but it's a way to get around the openness and transparency that we demand for taxpayer dollars.

And it happens by the hundreds of billions of dollars.

People are getting rich doing it.

They don't have to be subject to congressional oversight or inspectors general.

And I would argue that when you become a non-government organization, and you take government money, you truly are a government organization at that point.”

This is something I agree with, all of these NGOs are just covert government organizations that pretend to be independent.