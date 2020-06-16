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State of the World, June 14, 2020 MUST WATCH 100% Spot On!!
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48 views • June 16, 2020
This is Prophecy related. Where does America stand in Bible Prophecy today? Most accurate analysis of the situation I have ever heard. I follow Charlie every week at: https://www.youtube.com/user/ChurchOnTheBeachTV/featured. In addition to the Prophecy update every week, he also has sermons and Bible Studies. 100%, truth and logic that you can rely on to increase your Bible knowledge and stay up to date on items related to "End Times."
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