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Retired NSA Analyst Exposes "Fusion Centers", "Radio Waves Used Against American Public"
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295 views • February 22, 2022
Canada and Australia have officially adopted what we have all been predicting for the past two years: Communism. And with it, the Stalinist regimes have created their own version of the NKVD secret police. On Friday, former NSA analyst Karen Stewart joined the Stew Peters Show to talk about the deadly surveillance matrix that has formed around the two massive protests for medical freedom.
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