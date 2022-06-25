Ka-52 helicopters in combat action

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📹 Russian Defence Ministry publishes footage of WMD army aviation Ka-52 reconnaissance attack helicopter crews destroying AFU strongpoints and armoured vehicles within special military operation
◻️Combat flights were performed by Ka-52 reconnaissance attack helicopters of the Western Military District (WMD) army aviation.
◻️Aerial and ground support was provided by Mi-8AMTSh Terminator special helicopters with firing support groups on board.
Source @MoD Russia