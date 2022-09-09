Cosmic Awareness: 005 There Is No Such Thing As Original Sin

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An excerpt from Cosmic Awareness responding to a question regarding original sin.
Cosmic Awareness is the Force that expressed Itself through Jesus of Nazareth, the Buddha, Krishna, Mohammed, Edgar Cayce, and other great avatars who served as ‘Channels’ for the ‘Heavenly Father’ and who speaks again today as the world begins to enter the ‘New Age’ of spiritual consciousness and awareness.